Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod

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New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: Apartment loft 5 rooms on the ground floor with private pool, apartment 5 rooms sea view, as well as Penthouse on the ground floor, panoramic sea view with private pool
Tivor Building Ashdod
Tel (Israel) 054 63 99 865 Dov Uzan
Tel (France) 07 57 99 03 58 Serge Touitou
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Ashdod, Israel
Leisure
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