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Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$6,34M
;
7
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ID: 36654
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    HaKabala, 5

About the complex

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Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our exceptional residential project, located in the heart of the popular Nat 600 district in Netanya. Enjoy a privileged location, a few steps from the beaches thanks to the new elevator of the beach of the Island, currently under construction. This dynamic and tourist area, surrounded by the most beautiful hotels such as Island, Ramada and West Lagoon, welcomes you in an incomparable setting of life. Project Characteristics: The PK 13 project consists of an elegant building, nestled in the new district of Nat 600. This prestigious residence will be surrounded by lush gardens and a swimming pool, offering its residents a space of relaxation and conviviality. In keeping with environmental and economic standards, the project is distinguished by: - A magnificent lobby with impressive ceiling height, decorated by a designer. - Two luxurious, fast and modern elevators for optimal comfort. - A fully equipped gym and a playground (Jumbori) for the pleasure of the youngest. - A bank guarantee for peace of mind. Apartment Details: Discover a spacious apartment of 5 rooms, with an area of 148 m2, with a terrace of 23 m2. Enjoy luxury interior services, including: - Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 and 100/100. - Possibility to choose between tiled or parquet flooring in the rooms. - Customizable terrace with tile, parquet or teak. - Centralized air conditioning for optimal comfort. - High quality interior doors. - Custom kitchen, chosen from the best brands, with marble worktop. - Bathrooms tiled up to ceiling with hanging toilets. - Preparation for home cinema and electric blinds throughout the apartment. - Parking space included. Come live the dream in Nat 600, where comfort and luxury meet!

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
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