  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 36264
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 109

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$743,600
Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,54M
Residential quarter Projet tower premium
Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$605,020
Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod at an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented at 4200 shekels (rentability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": adding a terrace, a roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,60M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes' walk from Rachel Immenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes' walk from the city centre, and ren…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,34M
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Surrounded by residential build…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications