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Residential quarter Sublime duplex face a la mer a renover

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,23M
;
6
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ID: 36582
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kedem, 57

About the complex

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Love! Beautiful 3 rooms duplex of 92m2 net + 40m2 terrace facing the sea. Historical building renovated. Elevator and private parking. Quiet and green address... To be seized!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime duplex face a la mer a renover
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,23M
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