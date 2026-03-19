  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam

Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,00M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36343
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,772
Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$943,020
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,10M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$895,700
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,00M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,99M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,28M
At the entrance to TLV Standing building 4 rooms + balcony 124m2 + 7m2 terrace Elevator and private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Residential quarter Appartements meubles avec vue mer et jardins bahai deja loues investissement ou residence principale
Haifa, Israel
from
$403,910
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 management company • Panoramic sea view and view of the Bahá'í gardens • 24/7 gym in the building • Coworking spaces • Spacious balcony • Three rapid lifts • Household service • Luxury lobby and design…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications