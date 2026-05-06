  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera

Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,49M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 36563
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    David Shimoni

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea. ✔ 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors) ✔ 1 452 apartments high standing ✔ Private park and green walk ✔ Shops and services at the foot of buildings ✔ Close to Hadera West Station ✔ Quick access to axes 2 and 4 ✔ Close to the future Energy Park technology hub Apartments for all projects • 2 pieces ideal investors • 3, 4 and 5 family rooms • Penthouses with sea view or forest Why invest in Hadera? City undergoing transformation Strategic location between nature and centre of the country High potential for recovery

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,27M
APARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH SEA VIEW – TWO NOT FROM THE GORDON PLAGE Area: 94 m2 built + 10 m2 terrace Floor: 1 of 7 Parts: 4 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Parking : 2 Discover the perfect balance between comfort, style and privileged location in this superb 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,56M
An exceptional address in the heart of Ashdod New residential program – 6th arrondissement In the heart of Rova VAV (District 6), Ashdod, at the corner of Bnei Brit and Michashvili streets, this new residential project embodies a modern vision of urban habitat: architectural elegance, comfor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,34M
Exclusive project located on one of the most popular streets of Tel Aviv, combining local charm and modern standing. Directed by Gorel and designed by Lior Ben Dov Architects, with a high level of demands and finishes. Key features: Elegant architecture and optimized plans Spacious apartme…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications