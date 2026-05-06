Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera

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HADERA
A new generation of residence
A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea.
✔ 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors)
✔ 1 452 apartments high standing
✔ Private park and green walk
✔ Shops and services at the foot of buildings
✔ Close to Hadera West Station
✔ Quick access to axes 2 and 4
✔ Close to the future Energy Park technology hub
Apartments for all projects
• 2 pieces ideal investors
• 3, 4 and 5 family rooms
• Penthouses with sea view or forest
Why invest in Hadera?
City undergoing transformation
Strategic location between nature and centre of the country
High potential for recovery
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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