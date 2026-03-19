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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,28M
06/05/2026
$2,28M
05/05/2026
$2,26M
;
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable
1
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ID: 35834
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

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For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space. The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a master bedroom on the 12th floor with a private bathroom and a balcony of 12 m2. A large terrace of 110 m2, piscinable, allows you to fully enjoy the outside. The penthouse has three bathrooms, four toilets and a parking space. Work has already begun in the building, located close to the sea, shops, services, schools and transport.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,28M
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