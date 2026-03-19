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Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbiye

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,64M
06/05/2026
$15,64M
05/05/2026
$15,55M
;
9
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ID: 35892
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Martin Luther King

About the complex

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Individual house in the heart of Jerusalem, located in a very prestigious area 9 pieces 4 bathrooms 5 toilets 517 m2 Safe shelter (mamad) and storage 310 m2 garden High ceiling heights Spacious and bright

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbiye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,64M
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