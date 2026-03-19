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Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
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3
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ID: 36520
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Mutsafi, 6

About the complex

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This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem. - A residence of 2 beautiful 19-story towers with high level services, prestigious lobby with ceiling height, fully equipped gym, and business lounge. - Large choice of apartments ranging from 3, 4 and 5 rooms to the penthouse. All apartments are equipped with VRF air conditioning, + underfloor heating, electric shutters, insulating glazing etc. Very flexible timetable; Delivery 48 months.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
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