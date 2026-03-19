  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse de reve

Residential quarter Penthouse de reve

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36299
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emanuel Zisman, 20

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, very nice building of quality, 2 elevators including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, living room kitchen very spacious, superb mirpeset of 80 m2, (souccah) on a stunning view, exposed East (not windy), permission for swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, 2 parental suites including one with a beautiful terrace, 3 bathrooms+wc, beautiful storage cupboards throughout the apartment, 2 parking spaces and a cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$591,500
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$500,240
Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,14M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,67M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,71M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashdod, Israel
from
$638,820
new apartment 4 rooms 100 m2 14m2 terrace new building central and developing location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Show all Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$762,528
New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 16, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles also known as Migdal HaNesharim. A 9-story tower (with an addition of 8 a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate. Ideal…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications