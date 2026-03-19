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Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
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5
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ID: 36513
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
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