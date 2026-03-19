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Residential quarter Grand jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,38M
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12
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ID: 36509
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaMeyasdim, 7

About the complex

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Beit Kerem - a new building with a private entrance. Luxurious apartment designed by an architect. 5 rooms 170 m2 + garden 150 m2 Possibility to divide into 3+2. Soucca balcony. 2 parking spaces. elevator

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,38M
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