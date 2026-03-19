Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

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Nitza Street, Netanya
This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya.
Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach.
Apartment Details :
• HaTerrassa building, facing the sea
• Standing building with 3 elevators
• Guardian present 24/7
• Swimming pool
• Sports hall
• Balcony with open sea view
• Underground parking in Tabou
• Large, spacious and very bright apartment
• Secure room (mamad)
• Two shower rooms
• Fully furnished – all you have to do is place your suitcases
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
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