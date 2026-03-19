  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,873
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36492
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Nitsa

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya. Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach. Apartment Details : • HaTerrassa building, facing the sea • Standing building with 3 elevators • Guardian present 24/7 • Swimming pool • Sports hall • Balcony with open sea view • Underground parking in Tabou • Large, spacious and very bright apartment • Secure room (mamad) • Two shower rooms • Fully furnished – all you have to do is place your suitcases

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces neuf excellent emplacement bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter Shimon peres 4 piEces dans nouveau quartier
Nahariya, Israel
from
$625,300
Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$8,39M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,873
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,65M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district. Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram. Large choice of spacious apartments of 3 and 5 rooms, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,75M
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools Ci…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$878,800
Superb 2-room apartment on the ground floor with private garden Discover this charming 2 rooms located on the ground floor, offering a modern interior and a private garden of 50 m2, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful days. Characteristics: • 55 m2 of interior space • Privat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications