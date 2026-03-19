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Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne

Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,82M
;
20
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ID: 36442
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • Village
    Gan Yavne

About the complex

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Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please

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Gan Yavne, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,82M
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