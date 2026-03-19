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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
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$6,00M
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5
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ID: 36091
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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3 room apartment of 90m2 with garden of 80m2 located at the junction of two main districts: Abu Tor - The east side of the Hebron road at this height belongs to the Abu Tor district (a mixed area known for its character houses and views of the old town). Baka (Geulim) - The west side of the road, just opposite, marks the entrance to the Baka district, very popular for its architecture and its proximity to the Raakevet (the railway turned into a pedestrian park). It is a very central area, a few minutes' walk from the Cinematheque, the First Station leisure complex and the Yes Planet cultural centre.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,00M
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