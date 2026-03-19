  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 36199
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Looking for a new project in Netanya? Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar. The project is located in the heart of the city in one of Netanya's most sought after locations. Project Characteristics: - Modern architecture of the residential tower - High performance with lobby decorated by designer - 2 ultra-fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic - Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space - White aluminum exterior coating - Construction started - Issue May/June 2025 - Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment : - Tile throughout the house 80x80 - Central air conditioning - Quality bathroom furniture - Fitting valve - Quality interior doors - Customizable cuisine - WC suspended - Electrical stores throughout the house - 2-room apartment 60 m2+20m2 - 4 room apartment side 110m2+22m2 - Impressive views of the kikar and the sea Come visit your future apartment!

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,78M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$980,200
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$876,096
New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaoul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 16, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles, also known as Migdal HaTaguid. A 9-story tower (with an 8-story additio…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,10M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,02M
Superb villa in the center of Givat Hambatar, 350 m2 built, 400 m2 of land, huge courtyard, 60 m2 of parking, balconies and more
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications