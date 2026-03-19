  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  4. Residential quarter Projet tower premium

Residential quarter Projet tower premium

Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 36468
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Wolfson

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 NIS Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,99M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,37M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet tower premium
Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$936,936
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,44M
Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$841,620
Apartment 4 and a half rooms in Ashdod in the city for sale with 2 terraces, air conditioning, mamad, parking. Near parks, shops, means of transport, schools, synagogues..... Very well maintained apartment; A safe value in the center of Ashdod
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications