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Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,746
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3
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ID: 36357
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mamilla

About the complex

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Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet complex. Large main space, meeting room of 63 m2, 9 individual offices with windows of 11 to 17 m2 each. Well maintained, elevator, parking option. VAT plus VAT.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
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$5,746
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