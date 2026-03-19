  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod

Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,220
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36402
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rare! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of the Shabbat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses. Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking included.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,53M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,20M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,220
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,38M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$936,936
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications