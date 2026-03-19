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Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,15M
;
5
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ID: 36445
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Wilhelm Roentgen, 12

About the complex

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Independent villa for sale in Ashdod from 1996 280m2 living space on a plot of 510 m2 with enormous potential for the buyer who wants to do work and make it a diamond

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,15M
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