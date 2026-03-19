  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Ashdod, Israel
from
$760,500
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36439
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 4 rooms 115 m2 1st floor Kinneret Street 1 balcony 1 parking lot Immediate delivery

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Vue mer Eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$547,560
Residential quarter Bat yam residentiel tres haut de gamme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,38M
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,00M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,08M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$760,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem boundary Bet Vagan Composed of 2 19-story buildings and a 7-story building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace-garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 shabbat), bet knesset, gym... Issue May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with mirpeset of 10m2 3 r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
Standing building in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. Close to Rothschild Boulevard, Shouk Carmel and just 7 minutes from the sea. Beautiful 3 rooms + balcony of 85m2 net. 3rd floor with elevator, private parking and cellar. 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathroom / nice living room with open view. Quiet st…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate. Ideal…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications