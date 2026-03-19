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Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,37M
;
5
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ID: 36371
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Gideon Hausner, 11

About the complex

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Magnificent terraced house on one level 5 rooms as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, equipped kitchen, very nice amenities, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathrooms, central air conditioning, underfloor heating, 3 toilets, 2 covered parking spaces and cellar!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,37M
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