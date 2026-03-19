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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine dans un immeuble neuf centre ville

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,00M
;
7
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ID: 35916
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Struck, 9

About the complex

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Exceptional penthouse in a 7-storey luxury building with elevator and conventional parking without land. 146sqm living space + 23sqm balcony adjacent to the living room. Roof terrace of about 40m2 with swimming pool. Fully clear view of all TLVs. Contact us for a visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine dans un immeuble neuf centre ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,00M
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