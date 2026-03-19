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Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
2
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ID: 36415
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Pinhas Kehati, 8

About the complex

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Spacious 3 room apartment, new contractor, accommodation in about 3 months. Very bright guest services + bathroom and separate toilet. Balcony Soucca from the living room, the apartment is on the railway axis of Yemin Avot Street, but faces a quiet corner. Lift, modernized building

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
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