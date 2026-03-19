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Residential quarter Grand jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,87M
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7
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ID: 36510
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

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MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,87M
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