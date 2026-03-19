  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme

Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36414
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Degel Reuven, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
EXCLUSIVENESS – Bright and spacious apartment! Baron Hirsch, Kiryat Moshe neighbourhood, Jerusalem ✨ Nine, nine, nine! ✨For sale: beautiful 5-room apartment, after the expansion of the TAMA 38. Area: 93 m2 gross + terrace Sukkah Bright apartment with 3 exhibitions Spacious and well arranged Quiet and pleasant neighborhood Elevator. A rare good in a peaceful setting! Contact us for more information and a visit.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement luxueux de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$16,90M
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,90M
Residential quarter
Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,00M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$743,262
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
New apartment in a charming building ideally located near Hayarkon Park and 400 m from the beach. In the heart of the city in a quiet street 2 steps from shops and metro. 3,5 rooms, 90 m2 living space, mirpeset of 7 m2. High-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning. Possibility…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$517,140
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
New apartment, nice business
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications