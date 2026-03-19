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Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique

Netanya, Israel
from
$680,000
06/05/2026
$680,000
05/05/2026
$676,000
;
6
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ID: 35760
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Nice 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) with mirpeset in Soukka. West exposure. Beautiful sea view. Ideal for foot-to-earth or investment. Parking and cellar included. Available immediately. Mamad included.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue mer magnifique
Netanya, Israel
from
$680,000
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