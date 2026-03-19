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Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$980,200
;
11
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ID: 36435
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, also including large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. The perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$980,200
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