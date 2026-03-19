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Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,50M
;
6
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ID: 35564
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion, 60

About the complex

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Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, VRF Mitsubishi air conditioning, wireless irrigation and fertilization system, and much more.** On the upper level: living room, kitchen, master suite, office, shower room and a garden overlooking the living room. On the lower level: public space and two apartments with two beautiful and bright English courses (studio, cinema, gym, etc.). Total: 234 m2 built, plus 169 m2 of large well maintained garden and an English courtyard of 17 m2. Parking in a robotic facility. Backyard and quiet.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,50M
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