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Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$760,500
;
12
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ID: 36380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rogozin, Sea View Tower

About the complex

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In the heart of Ashdod, Rogozine Street, huge 4 room apartment with mamad and sea view terrace on the 7th floor

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$760,500
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