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Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
10
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ID: 36451
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaNamal, 7

About the complex

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penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into the rooms Underground parking More details and appointment to the property by phone 0546233343 Dan Real Estate Consultant

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,70M
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