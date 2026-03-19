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Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf

Eilat, Israel
from
$895,700
;
14
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ID: 36124
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Gan Binyamin

About the complex

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FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering a sea view. Located on the 5th floor with 2 elevators including one from Shabbat. Fully air conditioned, with Mamad and private parking. The plus: this apartment is sold fully furnished and tastefully equipped. Just put your bags down. Surface area: 128 m2 Terrace : 15 m2 with sea view Price: 2.650.000 shekels A rare property in a luxury residence, ideal for main residence, secondary or rental investment. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us.

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$895,700
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