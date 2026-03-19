  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine

Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 36444
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Piteda

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod On a plot of 315m2 , villa of 265m2 living space left on a living room and kitchen on the ground floor , the bedrooms and bathrooms on the floor, as well as a furnished basement overlooking a courtyard. Very beautiful exteriors complete this property with a swimming pool

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,800
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 piEces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,27M
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$5,500
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,70M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
At 25 rue Bnei Moshe, just a few steps from Yehuda Maccabi, a superb T3 apartment is for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, very bright. Spacious, elegant and renovated. First floor and a half without elevator. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$659,100
In Barnea, a beautiful 5 rooms close to the sea, spacious
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications