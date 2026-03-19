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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unites independantes

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,37M
;
4
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ID: 36373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 47

About the complex

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Sale Jerusalem, Bayit Vegan. Recent building with elevator and underground parking. Penthouse 5 rooms 140m2 living space, 170m2 of terrace and garden, magnificent panoramic view of Jerusalem! Very large living room, independent kitchen, master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 orientations, mamad room, air conditioning, central heating, parking (box) and large cellar. + 3 independent units for rent about 10,000sh/month !!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,37M
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