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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
18
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ID: 36406
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
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