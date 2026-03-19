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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
;
10
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ID: 35980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Weizmann, 57

About the complex

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For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential environment. Essential characteristics: 96 m2 + terrace of 15 m2 3 bedrooms including a master suite 2 bathrooms High ceiling height Triple glazing, excellent orientations Independent air conditioning High-end services: 600.000 NIS works per architect already paid Schuller kitchen, premium materials, recessed lighting Possibility to choose colors and finishes before delivery Recent building with elevator, including private parking. Available options: cellar and second parking. Price : 6,800,000 NIS A rare property, combining sought after location, upscale renovation and modern comfort.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
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