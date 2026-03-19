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Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$997,100
;
6
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ID: 36384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Apartment 4 rooms for sale in Ashdod high standing, residence "Dekel" by the sea.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$997,100
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