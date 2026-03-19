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Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,27M
;
10
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ID: 36085
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zahal

About the complex

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For Sale – Exceptional 4-room apartment in Ashdod, Residence Dimri Located on the 12th floor of Ashdod's most sought after residence, this 4-room apartment will seduce you with its volumes, location and breathtaking sea view. With an impressive area of 148 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2 facing the sea, this property offers a bright, spacious and elegant living environment. It includes a generous living room, an open kitchen, three bedrooms including a master suite, a mamad (safe room), full air conditioning and a private parking space. The Dimri residence offers top-of-the-range services: magnificent swimming pool, sauna, modern gym, enhanced security and well-kept common areas. Ideally located, close to shops, schools, transport and a few minutes from the beaches. A rare good on the market. Visit by appointment only.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,27M
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