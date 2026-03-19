  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$3,05M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35691
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace as a bonus? The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francophones. Characteristics: - 5 room apartment - Area of approximately 130 m2 - 45 m2 XL terrace with panoramic open view! - On the 26th floor, with Shabbat elevator - Beautiful bright living room with a large bay window - Beautiful furnished kitchen with a large bar - 4 bedrooms, including a secure room and an incredible master suite with a large dressing room - Lobby, 4 elevators - Two underground parking spaces! Located above a shopping centre, with a supermarket, shops, restaurants, and the French-speaking medical center of Hadera. A few minutes' walk from Francophone communities and a 12-minute drive from the seafront. Exceptional! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$469,200
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchEe
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$816,000
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,81M
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$748,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Mini penthouse exceptionnel de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,11M
Convenient location, close to Royal Beach Hotel and only a few steps from the sea. 6-storey boutique project with high-end and luxurious services. Green building. Sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. The areas of the apartments are spacious and well arranged
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,81M
Only 200 meters from the sea. A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district. Project Highlights: • Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity • Bui…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
## **Project Presentation – Buy Holyland Group, Jerusalem** Located in the heart of the sought after neighborhood of **Holyland in Jerusalem**, this new residential project offers a rare opportunity to acquire an apartment in a modern, green environment and perfectly connected to the main a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications