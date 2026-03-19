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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
6
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ID: 36188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteristics The AGENCIS presents you a boutique building with contemporary architecture with high performance double lobby decorated by architect 2 elevators including a chabbatic, underground parking White aluminium coating Each apartment is sold with a parking space Apartment features 4 rooms apartment coast Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 115 m2 plus a terrace of 14m2 5 rooms apartment coast Surface of 126 m2 plus a terrace of 13.4 m2 Very luxurious interior service Ceramic granite tiles 80/80 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve For all visits, please contact me.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,22M
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