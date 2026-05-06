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Residential quarter A vendre boulevard nordau tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
;
10
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ID: 39658
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum Sokolov, 60

About the complex

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At the corner of Mandelstam Street, in a luxury building in the heart of Tel Aviv's Old North, discover this magnificent 3-room apartment offering high quality services. -Features: 68 m2 living space 14 m2 of sunny terrace 3 pieces, including a mamad (secured room) Spacious rooms High-end kitchen open to a large living room Elegant bathroom Standing building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre boulevard nordau tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,73M
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