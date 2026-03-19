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Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle excellent investissement a hadera avec forte demande locative ne cherchez plus

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
;
10
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ID: 36019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth 'Habad of Hadera, - 4 well arranged rooms of about 105 m2, - Panoramic terrace-veranda open facing southwest of about 12 m2, with electric closure! - Large, warm living room, - 3 bedrooms including a master suite and a mamad, - On the 8th floor on 13 with Shabbat elevator, - Private cellar, - Two parking spaces in the basement! - The apartment has been improved in every detail, no work to plan! And that's not all! The residence is exceptional: reserved gym, reception room, private outdoor space of the residence. An apartment of an exceptional level, located in the city center of Hadera, one of the most sought after areas of the city. Nearby amenities: Mixx shopping mall, schools, ganim and at the foot: the French-speaking synagogue 'Habad, about 12 minutes by car from the sea! A rare opportunity! Bonus, its exceptional price: 2.150.000 NIS only! To be seen absolutely! RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle excellent investissement a hadera avec forte demande locative ne cherchez plus
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
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