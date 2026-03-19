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Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Hadera, Israel
from
$943,020
;
8
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ID: 36017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2 - A vast living space open on a beautiful mirpeset of 16 m2 - A beautiful spacious kitchen - A master suite with sea view and private bathroom - 19th floor out of 25 - 3 children's rooms including a mamad - Shabbat lift - Private cellar - Two parking spaces! The building has 3 lifts including 1 from Shabbat, a gym, a garbage vacuum upstairs, a reception room available for residents. Close to a large park, new shops close to the neighborhood and exit to motorway 2. About 5 minutes walk from the sea! An excellent opportunity! Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$943,020
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