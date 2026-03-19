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Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
;
10
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ID: 36012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exceptional 4-room apartment in the heart of Hadera Park! Its characteristics: - Area of 105 m2 - 17th floor out of 19 - Superb terrace of 40 m2 - Full view of the Ecopark - A spacious and bright living room - An elegant, tailor-made kitchen - Three beautiful bedrooms, including a secure room and a master suite with integrated dressing room - 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets - Chabat lift - Air conditioning, electric shutters - Cave, parking lot Close to a shopping centre, schools and quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6. Anyway, a little jewel at an incredible price! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,29M
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