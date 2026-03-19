  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,59M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 36011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Brandeis, 22

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new house, of high standing, without work and perfect for your family? BH, here she is! ✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2) ✨ House as new – only 3 years! ✨ Located in the very popular and green area of Brandeis, quiet and residential ✨ High-end and refined decoration ✨ No adjoining walls, like a villa! ✨ Very bright, large openings and good vibrations ✨ Beautiful white kitchen of the brand "Segal Kitchens" with a bar ✨ Superb living room and bright dining room ✨ Beautiful garden space with a large terrace and fruit trees ✨ Spacious parental suite with dressing room and a beautiful view! ✨ 2 shower rooms and 3 toilets ✨ Mamad, air conditioning and many amenities ✨ And private parking! ✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the Park and the city centre ✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogue and supermarket nearby on foot! ✨ Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9 ✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you realize yours! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$980,200
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
Residential quarter 3 pieces a la marina dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$456,300
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,200
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$743,600
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest. Close to Matnas and all shops, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$446,160
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes: 80x80 t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications