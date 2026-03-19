Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

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BZH
New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION »
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new house, of high standing, without work and perfect for your family?
BH, here she is!
✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2)
✨ House as new – only 3 years!
✨ Located in the very popular and green area of Brandeis, quiet and residential
✨ High-end and refined decoration
✨ No adjoining walls, like a villa!
✨ Very bright, large openings and good vibrations
✨ Beautiful white kitchen of the brand "Segal Kitchens" with a bar
✨ Superb living room and bright dining room
✨ Beautiful garden space with a large terrace and fruit trees
✨ Spacious parental suite with dressing room and a beautiful view!
✨ 2 shower rooms and 3 toilets
✨ Mamad, air conditioning and many amenities
✨ And private parking!
✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the Park and the city centre
✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogue and supermarket nearby on foot!
✨ Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9
✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you realize yours!
For more information:
Ra'hel Benguigui,
Your real estate agent,
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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