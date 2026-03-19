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Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
5
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ID: 36385
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Gavish

About the complex

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For sale apartment in Ashdod "Residence Costa del sol" 4 rooms "KING" with balcony on the sea, spacious, cellar, air conditioning, parking... in Ashdod's most beautiful residence with SPA, gym, swimming pool, sauna....

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
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