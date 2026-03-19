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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville

Nahariya, Israel
from
$523,900
;
5
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ID: 36467
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Jabotinsky

About the complex

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In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street. It has a large, low price: balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$523,900
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