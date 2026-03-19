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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,89M
06/05/2026
$2,89M
05/05/2026
$2,87M
;
10
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ID: 35893
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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In a new building with elevator and elevator of Shabbat, 5 room apartment very bright on the 3rd floor. The apartment includes 4 bedrooms, a large spacious living room opening onto a pleasant balcony with open view, as well as two soccah balconies of about 10 m2 each. The apartment has 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, a secure room (mamad) and private parking. No cellar / storage room. Exceptional location in the city center, close to shops and tram, and within walking distance of Old Town, Mamilla and major hotels. Very rare, ideal for housing or investment of quality.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,89M
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