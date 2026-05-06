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Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,632
;
8
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ID: 39763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Reference: 7001 District : Bet, close to transport and shops Renovated building (after Tama) 4 rooms (apartment divided into two) including mamad Area of 108 m2 Terrace 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Immediate entry

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,632
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